Lionel Messi’s clothing brand enjoys wild debut on stock market as stock rises more than 200% before falling below initial price

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is doing quite well, not just on the football pitch but also off it. His clothing brand recently enjoyed a wild debut on the stock market, rising more than 200% before falling below the initial price.

According to a report from Yahoo Finance, Lionel Messi's clothing brand The Messi Store made its debut on the U.S. market on Friday, 13 January. The store recorded a massive 200% leap before falling back below its initial price by the market close.

The report states that the company managing The Messi Store, MGO Global Inc. (MGOL), sold just 1.5% shares to the public, with trade halting multiple times during the morning session as investors flocked in. The company kicked off trading on Friday in a $7.5 million initial public offering priced at $5.00, the source adds.

It comes as no surprise that Lionel Messi is getting a lot of commercial attention these days. The Argentine's popularity has risen after he successfully led his nation to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was at the top of his game during the tournament, recording seven goals and three assists in seven appearances. He scored in every round of the competition, including twice in the final, and became the first player to do so in history.

The Argentine won the Golden Ball for his brilliant performances at the event in Qatar. He also got a heroic welcome upon his return to Argentina and continued to break records even on social media.

A photo on his Instagram page of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrating the World Cup victory with his teammates became the most-liked post in the history of the social network, amassing over 74 million likes. Another photo of him sleeping with the trophy also climbed to the third spot on the list.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni highlights Lionel Messi's role as national team captain

Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope, Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentine to their World Cup triumph in Qatar, shed light on how Lionel Messi inspires his national team colleagues. He said:

"The captain always has the last word. I speak and then they meet each other. The captain speaks as always, to the eleven who are set to go out on the field. I am never a part of that because it is their moment and it is unique. It is a top moment for a player."

The Argentine has returned to action with PSG after his extended World Cup break. He has played two games since his return, recording one goal.

