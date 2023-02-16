Lionel Messi’s diamond dealer reveals his choice in GOAT debate and opens up on desire to make jewelry for Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's diamond jeweler, Matthew Jones, gave his vote to the Argentine in the GOAT debate despite his desire to work with Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite Messi's starring role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, his eternal comparison with Ronaldo lingers on.

The Portuguese superstar reignited his case with a four-goal haul for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC All four of Ronaldo's goals for Al Nassr today 🤩 All four of Ronaldo's goals for Al Nassr today 🤩 https://t.co/xqSgJ8XTSj

Speaking to the fashion magazine GQ, Jones gave a unique insight into his relationship with Messi. He said (via Daily Star):

“He saw what we did and messaged us on Instagram, and we've made several custom pieces for him. You know, it's always a complete honor to meet the GOAT. But to meet someone who's really nice, obviously, and really respected, and create stuff for him? It's all pretty amazing."

Jones also revealed that he almost got lost once when looking to drop off one of Messi's orders. He said of the incident:

"We couldn’t find it for ages. We were driving round and round and round, and I was a bit worried."

Apart from Lionel Messi, Jones has also worked with household names in the football world like Luis Suarez, Barcelona star Raphinha, Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, and more.

The jeweler, however, will have his work cut out to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to leave his current brand Jacob Jones and Co., who gifted an eye-watering £630,000 watch to the Portuguese in honor of his move to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi might follow Cristiano Ronaldo out of Europe

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in European football came to an end with his move to Al-Nassr. Lionel Messi might be following suit soon.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Recent reports suggest that the former Barcelona superstar is doubtful about extending his stay in the French capital.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Leo Messi does NOT currently favor extending his contract at PSG, even if the option is NOT ruled out. For Neymar, PSG have decided and will try to sell the Brazilian this summer. [@Santi_J_FM] | Leo Messi does NOT currently favor extending his contract at PSG, even if the option is NOT ruled out. For Neymar, PSG have decided and will try to sell the Brazilian this summer. 🚨🚨🚨🚨| Leo Messi does NOT currently favor extending his contract at PSG, even if the option is NOT ruled out. For Neymar, PSG have decided and will try to sell the Brazilian this summer. 🇦🇷🇧🇷 [@Santi_J_FM] https://t.co/b6SyARVLlt

Inter Miami has been touted as a potential destination for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Apart from the MLS club, Al-Nassr's city rivals Al-Hilal have also been linked with a move for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Fans will keep a keen eye on where Messi's future lies.

Poll : 0 votes