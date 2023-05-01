Lionel Messi’s enviable car collection includes £28 million-worth Ferrari he beat Cristiano Ronaldo to buy

Lionel Messi once outbid rival Cristiano Ronaldo in an auction to buy a £28 million Ferrari 335 S Spider, which was driven by F1 driver Stirling Moss at the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix. Messi showed off the purchase by posting an image on Instagram holding a miniature version of the car.

Considering Messi is one of the world's richest athletes with a net worth of around £500 million, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Argentine possesses an amazing car collection.

Apart from the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti that cost Messi around £28 million, he also has a rare version of Pagani Zonda in his collection. The car is worth around £4 million. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, once did a commercial for Nike in which he drove a Pagani Huayra.

While these two are the most exclusive cars in Messi's collection, his list doesn't end there. The Argentine has a few other spell-binding cars in his garage as well.

Lionel Messi possesses a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Coupe that cost him around £113,000. Being a family man, Messi also possesses a stunning SUV. He has a Cadillac Escalade that cost the Argentine around £70,000.

Some of the other cars in Messi's collection are: Audi R8 Spyder (£118,000), Range Rover Vogue (£78,740), Mercedes SLS (£200,000), Audi Q7 (£61,835), Mini Cooper Electric (£31,000), Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale (£110,000), and more (via The Sun).

Paulo Dybala hated Cristiano Ronaldo due to Lionel Messi rivalry

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's time at Juventus. They formed a good partnership on the pitch for the Old Lady. In 94 matches together, they combined for 12 goals.

However, Dybala recently revealed that he hated Ronaldo as a child due to his rivalry with Lionel Messi, who is revered in Argentina. Dybala recently said (via talkSPORT):

“I spent three nice years with Cristiano, the team was very strong and he added something more. There’s a big rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo in Argentina. Once, we were flying out for a game, I was sitting at the back of the plane and he was slightly ahead. At some point, he came to me, we spoke about life in general for a while. I told him: ‘As a kid, I practically hated you.’ We laughed about it and we’ve always been on good terms.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, and Lionel Messi, 35, have shared one of football's most epic rivalries of all time over the last two decades. Their achievements and performances have set the bar incredibly high for future generations.

