Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Pro League despite Argentina star wanting him at Inter Miami: Reports

Lionel Messi has missed out on an opportunity to be reunited with Ivan Rakitic in the MLS after he chose to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi. The Croatian midfielder has joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Shabab for free on an 18-month contract until 2025.

Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi in the summer and quickly added a number of his ex-Barcelona teammates to bolster their roster. The trio of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined the team, arguably making them the most star-studded side in the MLS.

Sevilla legend Ivan Rakitic was nearing the expiry of his contract with the Spanish club when Messi asked Inter Miami to try and sign him for free. However, the 35-year-old midfielder had placed a move to the money-spinning Saudi Pro League on a higher pedestal, and has completed the move.

Rakitic becomes the latest high-profile player from Europe to move to the Saudi Pro League, and his transfer lends further credence to what Cristiano Ronaldo said about the league.

The iconic forward believes that the Saudi Pro League is better than the MLS, and his impact in the league has been brilliant.

Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in Jan. 2023, and his switch saw several A-list stars follow suit in the last year. The likes of Neymar, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino all ply their trades in the Saudi league.

Rakitic played over 200 times with Messi at Barcelona and scored in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final as they clinched the treble. Despite their history together, the Croatian midfielder preferred to join the Saudi train over moving to Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi set for Riyadh Season Cup clash

As part of Inter Miami's extensive pre-season tour, they are participating in the Riyadh Season Cup with Al Hilal and Al Nassr, two of Saudi's finest clubs. They already lost 4-3 against Al Hilal in their opening match, and will face Al Nassr next.

The match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami is made more significant by the context, which is likely to be the final meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese forward was injured for the last two weeks but has now recovered and is set to play a part in the clash.

Lionel Messi scored and assisted in the defeat to Al Hilal to open his account for 2024, and he will be keen to lead his side to a first win of the tour. Ronaldo, as well, will be looking to continue his fine form from the first half of the season in the encounter.