Lionel Messi's father Jorge has confirmed that the PSG star is keen on returning to Barcelona. He sees the move back as a possibility, and talks are ongoing.

Speaking to Toni Juanmartí, Jorge said that Barcelona are in the race for Messi and that his son is interested in returning:

"Leo wants to return to Barcelona, and I’d love to see him back to Barca. Barca move is an option, for sure."

Messi is set to be a free agent after running down his contract at PSG. The Argentine is contracted till June 30, but with the season done for the Ligue1 side, he's free to sign a contract with a new club.

Moreover, all players in the final six months of their contract are allowed to negotiate with any foreign club interested in them.

Javier Tebas still has not given green signal for Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas was quizzed about Lionel Messi's return on Sunday, and he asked them to put the question to Barcelona. The league are yet to rule on the Blaugraba's viability plans. Jijantes FC have reported that the final verdict is on Tuesday.

Tebas was quoted as saying:

“Messi’s return? It’s a question to ask Barcelona, not me.”

However, Tebas has hinted that Barcelona are moving in the right direction with their wage bill reducing. He added that the departure of Sergio Busquets, and now Jordi Alba, has helped the club significantly. Tebas was quoted by El Partidazo de COPE as saying:

"Busquets' departure is beginning of the road for Messi's return, but to reach the end, Barca still have to walk many meters. I'm not the one to give them the green light; it will be the economic control."

He added:

"Today, they can not register Messi, but hopefully they manage it. There is plenty of time left. We are waiting for a viability plan; they can sell players, (but), today, it is difficult."

Tebas continued:

"Hopefully, as a league, Barca will make the necessary moves for Messi to come, but we will not change any rules so that they can sign Messi. That is what we expect. I would like Messi to play in this competition."

Al Hilal and Inter Miami are still in the running as per Toni Juanmartí, but Barcelona are leading the chase to land Lionel Messi.

