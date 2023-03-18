Lionel Messi’s father denies rumours about Argentine exiting PSG training due to altercations with Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi has dismissed reports that his son had a rift with manager Christophe Galtier and left training.

Reports recently emerged that Messi left training due to an altercation with his manager. However, in reality, the Argentine had suffered an adductor issue. Jorge has now come out to defend the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, posting on his Instagram story:

"We will not tolerate more lies just to gain followers!”

Messi is yet to agree a new contract with PSG. The superstar's current deal runs out in the summer. There have been widespread speculation about his future, with some linking him with a move back to Barcelona. Amidst the current situation, Messi leaving training early intensified his exit rumours.

However, Jorge has dismissed claims of any unrest between Messi and Galtiier ahead of the Parisians' Ligue 1 meeting with Stade Rennes on Sunday (March 19).

Messi has played 31 games across competitions for Galtier's side this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. With Neymar ruled for the remainder of the season, the Argentine and Mbappe will have to lead the team's charge in attack.

Alejandro Garnacho is massive fan of PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has displayed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo on multiple occasions. However, it turns out that the Spain-born Argentine is a massive fan of PSG superstar Lionel Messi too.

Bernard Romeo, Argentina's youth co-ordinator, recently told D Sports Radio (via Sportz Wiki):

“Garnacho is very convinced about playing for the Argentina national team. You go into his house, and he has all photos of Messi! The Spanish national team manager had called him, and he was very clear; he answered out of respect, but he has decided to play for Argentina.”

Garnacho has represented both Spain and Argentina at youth level. The youngster, though, will play for La Albiceleste at the senior level but is yet to make his debut for Argentina.

Nevertheless, it might not be long before Garnacho and Lionel Messi share the dressing room for La Albiceleste.

Poll : 0 votes