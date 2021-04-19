Lionel Messi's father spotted in Barcelona amidst contract renewal rumors - Reports

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi was spotted in Barcelona, fuelling speculation that the Argentine footballer is set for a contract renewal with the club.

Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

However, with a new president at the helm and the club’s performances on the pitch finally improving under Ronald Koeman, there is hope that Messi will renew his contract.

Jorge Messi was spotted watching Barcelona B on Sunday with his other son, Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo Messi.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Joan Laporta is expected to open talks with Jorge Messi regarding a new deal for Lionel Messi.

Jorge Messi - Leo Messi’s father - is in Barcelona right now as reported by @martinezferran.



Barça president Joan Laporta is ready to open talks with Messi in the next days to extend his contract. Laporta is still confident and convinced about Messi’s future at Barça. 🇦🇷 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

The new Barcelona president is hopeful the 33-year-old will sign a new contract, and explained that the club’s recent Copa Del Rey win shows they still have a good team for Messi to succeed with.

“Leo is the best player in the world. He’s very attached to this club. I’m convinced that he wants to stay and we’ll do everything in our power so that he stays.

Today, we saw that he’s surrounded by a great team. They played some very good football,” Laporta explained.

Barcelona’s progress this season could change Lionel Messi’s decision

Under Ronaldo Koeman, Barcelona have progressed well with some good young players, so the future is certainly bright.

The Blaugrana have some talented players like Pedri, Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong and Oscar Mingueza, and have pushed Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga this season.

Barcelona could yet win the league and cup double as their destiny in the league is in their own hands. Koeman’s side are five points behind Atletico Madrid and have a game in hand.

❗️ Jorge Messi és a Barcelona. El pare de Leo Messi ha vist en directe la victòria del Barça B contra el Vila-real B al Johan Cruyff. Al seu costat també hi era el seu fill Rodrigo. #frac1 pic.twitter.com/Sr1EcMAgit — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) April 18, 2021

Lionel Messi and co. also have to face Atletico Madrid in the league, so beating their opponents will put their fate in their own hands.

As for Barcelona’s financial debt, the European Super League, though it has divided fans’ opinion, could help them in alleviating some of the burden from next season.