Lionel Messi’s first match shirt after FIFA World Cup triumph receives €20,000 bid as auction price continues to rise: Reports 

The shirt that Lionel Messi wore in his first game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the 2022 FIFA World Cup has received a bid of €20,000 at an auction being held on MatchWornShirt.com.

Messi returned to action for his club side during their Ligue 1 clash against Angers on January 11. PSG won the match 2-0, with the Argentina captain scoring the second goal of the game.

The shirt worn by Messi has "GOAT" written on one of the sleeves as the company is PSG's sleeve sponsor. The auction is ongoing and the price for the shirt may yet rise.

Messi was named the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is often dubbed the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of football. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament. The little magician scored a brace in the final and also netted from the penalty spot to help Argentina lift the World Cup trophy.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

Another angle of Lionel Messi's touch and control. Another angle of Lionel Messi's touch and control. 😳https://t.co/gPz1sZ9T1V

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for PSG so far this season. He has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 20 games this campaign.

Messi's contract with the Parisians is set to run out in the summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine has reached a verbal agreement with the club to extend his stay for at least another year.

Josko Gvardiol praised Lionel Messi's performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi was in sensational form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was Argentina's best player in almost every game of the tournament. Against Croatia in the semi-final, Messi scored one goal and assisted another after he turned Josko Gvardiol inside out to set up Julian Alvarez.

Gvardiol, who himself was one of the standout performers at the World Cup, later said that it's harder to face Messi when the attacker is playing for his country.

The central defender recently said (via GOAL):

“It was harder to defend against him than it was in our game against Paris. It's completely different - he has a completely different profile in the club than in the national team. Why? I think he was very motivated, it was his last chance to get something. For me, he's the best player I've had to defend against so far. He's small and all you can do is foul or tackle him.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi did this one month ago.



Lionel Messi did this one month ago. https://t.co/CKwHsBeLub

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes