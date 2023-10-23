Lionel Messi’s honest opinion on Karim Benzema winning 2022 Ballon d'Or comes to light in new documentary 

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi believes Karim Benzema deserved to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or award after his blockbuster 2021-22 season for Real Madrid.

Benzema arguably had one of the best seasons of his career two years ago for Los Blancos. The 35-year-old scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. He helped his side win the treble of the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana.

The Frenchman was the favorite to win his maiden 2022 Ballon d'Or award and went on to win the prestigious award on October 17, 2022.

Lionel Messi gave his verdict on Benzema winning in the upcoming documentary Ballon d'Or 2022: The Race Towards Eternity, which is set to premiere on L’Équipe.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via Foot Mercato):

"Benzema really deserved it for the great season he had and for his entire career. He's a wonderful player. This award is important for him and for football."

Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema shared an on-the-field rivalry for more than a decade when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. The latter currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Lionel Messi should have his own Ballon d'Or category

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently said that Lionel Messi should have his own category to win the Ballon d'Or.

The Argentine ace is the favorite to win the illustrious award this year for a record eighth time. He had a phenomenal 2022-23 season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. He helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the Ligue 1 title.

Lionel Messi also led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory for the first time in his storied career, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball in the process.

Erling Haaland also has a good shout of winning, having scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances. The Norwegian striker helped Manchester City win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Guardiola said (via Sportstar):

“Always I said that the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections, one for Messi, and after look for the other one, so Haaland should win, yes. We won the treble because he scored 50 million goals but of course Messi, if you tell me the worst season for Messi is the best for the rest of the players. Both deserve it, so what can I say?”

He added:

“Egotistically, I would say I want Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved, I would love it, but I won’t tell you it’s unfair if Leo wins."

The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner will be crowned at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 30.