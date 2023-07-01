Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut ticket prices suffer significant drop despite being initially available for as high as $1000

Lionel Messi looks set to make his much anticipated Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium. Ticket prices for the game has significantly dropped after hitting a peak.

Initially, tickets were priced at $1000. However, the same tickets are available for $350 after a week. While the sum is not meagre by any means, those who have waited for a week have saved $650.

Lionel Messi announced in June that he will start a new chapter in his career at Inter Miami. His Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30, marking the end of Messi's time at European football.

Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Argentina captain performs at Inter Miami, who are rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

What Gerardo Martino said about Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets' move to Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi will have a familiar face by his side at Inter Miami, as Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets has joined the MLS club. Gerardo Martino, former coach of Barcelona and Argentina, has been announced as the new manager of the MLS club.

Many have tipped that Messi and Busquets have joined the US club to enjoy the final days of their professional careers. Martino, though, completely dismissed the notion (h/t PSG Chief):

“I spoke with Messi & Busquets yesterday. Sometimes when people hear the name ‘Miami’, they think of vacation, but these two guys aren't here for vacation. They're here to work and compete and win, and that's something that's in their blood.”

Messi made 46 appearances under Martino at Barcelona, scoring 41 goals and providing 15 assists.

Considering that the Argentina captain is now 36, producing such numbers might be difficult for him at the MLS. However, he could still eave his magic despite being at the tail end of his glittering career.

