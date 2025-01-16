Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eyeing possible move for player who previously worked with current manager Javier Mascherano: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly eyeing a move for River Plate right winger Pablo Solari. The 23-year-old Argentinean has also played under Inter Miami's newly appointed manager Javier Mascherano when the latter managed Argentina's youth squads.

Solari joined Los Millonarios from Chilean outfit Colo-Colo in the summer of 2022 for a reported €4.2 million transfer fee. The Argentine has since played 109 games for River Plate across competitions, racking up 30 goals and 17 assists. He has also won the Liga Profesional de Fútbol, the Campeón Trofeo De Campeones, and the Campeón Supercopa Argentina with the side.

According to a report by journalist Jonathan Riniti, The Herons are looking to bolster their attack by signing Pablo Solari from River Plate. Speaking about Inter Miami's interest in Solari, Riniti said (via Inter Miami news):

“We know that Solari wants a change of scenery and he is analyzing different offers. One that has come in recently is from Mascherano’s Inter Miami."

He also stressed Solari's history of working with Javier Mascherano, saying:

“Mascherano knows him from working with the Argentina national teams with the U-23s, and he now appears to be a target for Inter Miami. We know that Miami are looking for reinforcements, and one that is now in the folder is Solari.”

The Argentinean winger's £10,000-a-week contract was last extended in April 2024 and continues till the end of 2027. Solari is a dynamic winger who can slot in at any position and complement juggernauts like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the Inter Miami attack.

Pundit Dwight Yorke predicts Lionel Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo to be reignited in future

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Former Manchester United marksman and football pundit Dwight Yorke has predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo will reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi after his time at Al-Nassr. Messi and Ronaldo are arguably two of the best players of the game and had established an unrivaled duopoly over world football during their primes.

The Portuguese superstar has entered the final six months of his contract with his current side, Al-Nassr. Despite reports of a possible contract renewal, Yorke backed Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi in the MLS after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Coin Casino (via GOAL), he said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is an extremist and one of, if not the greatest player of all time. Ronaldo is doing everything he can to extend his career, he's defying the odds the play as long as possible. Ronaldo has a few months left on his contract, he may decide to extend his contract in the Saudi Pro League, he's still a top scorer there and is still one of the highest scorers in the world."

He continued:

“I won't rule out Ronaldo going to the MLS, with the World Cup coming there, it may be another opportunity for him to feature in Portugal's squad and potentially win the competition. If he makes the team, I could see him staying in America and play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.”

Messi's current contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of 2025.

