"Lionel Messi's leadership is key" - Sergio Aguero evaluates Argentina's chances of winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has assessed Argentina’s chances of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, claiming that Lionel Messi’s leadership would be the decisive factor.

Lionel Messi scored once and claimed an assist as Argentina inflicted a 5-0 defeat upon UAE in their final friendly clash (16 November) before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Apart from Messi, Julian Alvarez and Joaquin Correa each scored a goal, while Angel Di Maria netted a brace. The win saw La Albiceleste extend their unbeaten run to 36 games across competitions.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has scored 91 goals for Argentina 🤯 Lionel Messi has scored 91 goals for Argentina 🤯 https://t.co/TinhiGSWp0

Speaking to Stake, Aguero delivered an honest evaluation of La Albiceleste’s chances of winning the big prize in Qatar. The former Argentine forward claimed that Lionel Scaloni’s side are enjoying their football and are clear about their objectives. Aguero said:

“Argentina arrives very well despite the possibility that some of the boys who have been starting could be sidelined due to injury. I hope everyone arrives in the best way.

“But be that as it may, the Argentine team is very clear about what it plays for and the group is very consolidated.”

Aguero also talked about the important role the team’s skipper Lionel Messi will play and added that it would be difficult for any team to boss Argentina.

Aguero added:

“And of course, Messi's leadership is key. I think it will be difficult for any team to dominate Argentina.”

Argentina legend Sergio Aguero plays down Lionel Messi’s comparisons with Diego Maradona ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

A win for Messi’s side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup would see the Paris Saint-Germain man become the most decorated footballer in Argentina. If that happens, comparisons between him and 1986 hero Diego Maradona could once again come to the fore.

Stake asked Aguero to comment on the possibility of Lionel Messi rivaling Maradona’s greatness. Playing down the comparisons, Aguero said:

“I never liked those comparisons. And it's not about who is more of a symbol.

“Each one occupies a very important place in the hearts of Argentines. I like more to think about how lucky we Argentines are to have Diego and Leo, each in his time, the best players in history.”

Argentina, who have been placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland, will kick off their campaign with a clash against the Arabs on November 22.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes