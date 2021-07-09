"It will be financial doping" - La Liga President on Lionel Messi's move to PSG or Manchester City

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Lionel Messi's move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City would be 'financial doping' if the 33-year-old moves at the same wage as Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is currently a free agent after his contract at Barcelona expired on the 1st of July. La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Lionel Messi will have to take a paycut if he wants to stay at Barcelona. Tebas also said that if any foreign club agreed to the 33-year-old's wage demand, it would be financial doping. Tebas said (via ESPN):

"He won't be able to sign on the previous conditions, that's impossible. But I don't think any European club would be able to pay that amount. If they do, it will be financial doping. It would be incredible if it happened. We need to establish limits. Financial doping is damaging football."

Javier Tebas believes the huge sum of money spent by these European clubs are not generated by the club and causes inflation in the football market:

"It's not real money because it's not generated by the clubs. Money not from football causes bad inflation and ruins football because clubs must put in all this effort [to compete], which takes them above their financial capacity. We have to fight against this."

La Liga will not offer any flexibility to Barcelona in registering Lionel Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that Barcelona will not be given any flexibility in registering Lionel Messi. Tebas doesn't want an individual to be bigger than the league. Tebas said:

"We always want the best players, but Neymar left, Cristiano Ronaldo left and we're still here, still growing. And as far as I know neither Serie A nor Ligue 1 have grown as much as they would have liked. I would be sorry if Lionel Messi left, he's the best ever, but we should not become obsessed with [individual] players."

Barcelona has a deadline until the 14th of August to register all of their players including Lionel Messi. However, in order to comply with La Liga's FFP ruling, the Catalan giants will need to sell some of their fringe players to free up some wage budget. Despite financial problems, Tebas believes Barcelona will get out of this soon. He added:

"Barcelona are facing uncertain times but they will be able to solve their problems because they have the highest turnover in the world."

