Lionel Messi’s mural in Barcelona cruelly destroyed after his decision to renew contract with PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's mural has been destroyed in Barcelona. Reports recently emerged that the Argentine is set to renew his contract with the Parisians, and in response, fans have destroyed his mural at Catalunya.

Messi is undoubtedly the greatest Barcelona player ever. He made 778 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

However, the Argentina captain was forced to move away from his boyhood club last summer due to La Liga wage cap rules. He was left in tears and arrived at the French capital.

Messi had a difficult first season in France, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games. The 35-year-old, however, is in good form this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move back to Barca for a while. However, after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, reports emerged that Messi has given his word to Nasser Al-Khelaifi about extending his stay at PSG until at least 2024.

Fans in Catalunya didn't take the news too kindly and decided to destroy the Argentine's mural.

Sir Alex Ferguson made an interesting claim about former Barcelona and current PSG superstar Lionel Messi in 2011

Barcelona put on a show in the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League final, defeating Manchester United. Messi, the current PSG ace, was the star of that Barcelona team.

Ferguson was later asked whether Lionel Messi could be counted as one of the greatest players of all time, and he replied (via GiveMeSport):

"Yes, I would agree with that completely, Critics have always questioned whether players like Pele from the 50s could play today. The answer to that is great players would play in any generation. Lionel Messi could play in the 1950s and the present day, as could Di Stefano, Pele, Maradona, Cruyff because they are all great players."

