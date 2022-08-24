Lionel Messi's and Neymar's request for post-match meal from Barcelona days show that the PSG superstars are not afraid of indulging 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Lionel Messi and Neymar's post-match meals during their Barcelona days include indulging in pizza, as per the Daily Star.

Many would expect the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and the Brazilian superstar to eat a much more nutritious post-match meal.

Paella is the meal most associated with Spanish shores, including many healthy variations such as seafood and chicken.

However, the pair would often opt for the cheesy Italian delicacy of pizza when they recover on an intense matchday.

Lionel Messi chose a Margherita pizza as a post-match meal during Barcelona's monumental 2014-15 treble-winning season in the month of September,

Meanwhile, Neymar chose a ham and cheese pizza but did also grab something with much more nutritional value, adding fruit as a side order.

The duo had huge success with one another at the Nou Camp, winning the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga title twice alongside three Copa Del Rey trophies.

Part of the formidable 'MSN' trio with Luis Suarez, the triad scored an astounding 111 goals and contributed 51 assists in 148 appearances.

Pizza was a common preference for Barcelona players, with even Suarez a fan of the occasional cheese and ham one.

Messi and Neymar are now at PSG where they are flourishing at the start of the new season.

The Argentinian has four goals and three assists in four appearances whilst the Brazilian has seven goals and six assists.

Perhaps pizza is the secret to their world class talent.

Former Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar slicing away at Ligue 1 defenders at PSG

The duo are in red-hot form

Lionel Messi and Neymar are enjoying a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season and it bodes well for PSG.

The duo had a somewhat unconvincing past campaign, having played second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe, who took up the main man role.

There had been speculation that a rivalry between the former Barcelona pair and Mbappe was emerging at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian forward was seen clashing with the French striker during the side's 5-2 demolition of Montpellier on August 13.

However, the trio showed no signs of a power struggle against LOSC Lille last weekend.

All three got on the scoresheet, including a Mbappe hat-trick, a Neymar double and a Lionel Messi strike.

PSG's frontline shone against manager Christophe Galtier's former club and could be potential challengers for a long-awaited UEFA Champions League.

It is the one trophy evading the Ligue 1 giants and it is much-desired by the higher ups at the Parc des Princes.

