Lionel Messi’s private jet emissions over 3 months equivalent to 150 years of average French person’s CO2 footprint: Report

Lionel Messi's private jet use has drawn criticism from environmentalists. According to Get Football News France, via L'Equipe, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's jet emitted 1,502 tons of CO2 in a three-month period between June and August.

Most Ligue 1 clubs conduct their away trips via private jets. The defending French champions used that medium of transport the most, while Montpellier flew by air the least as they made seven away trips on the road last season.

Lionel Messi's private jet made a total of 52 trips between June and August, with a flight time of 368 hours. The aforementioned amount of CO2 emitted is the same as what an average French person would emit in 150 years.

Christophe Galtier, the manager of the French club, was recently criticized by the media for laughing when questioned why the Parisians didn't take a two-hour train trip rather than fly for their away trip to Nantes.

However, the French tactician later acknowledged the mistake as he identified the importance of taking care of the environment. Here's what Galtier said to Canal+:

“I regret it, these days you can’t have a laugh. It was a joke at the wrong time.

"But believe me, I am concerned about the planet’s problems. I know the responsibility we have. I’ve heard that we’re disconnected, that’s not the case. The joke was in bad taste. But to turn it into a scandal and makes us look like something we’re not …” (h/t getfootballnewsfrance)

Galtier added:

“My players care a lot about the climate. The club cares a lot about that. We went to Lille by bus. We’re aware of what’s at stake. Obviously I regret it, but I think it’s difficult to have a laugh in France. Even if my joke wasn’t great and I quickly realised it when I got home.”

Former PSG star tipped Kylian Mbappe to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two standout players of this generation. However, both legends are on the wrong end of their 30s. Hence, it might not be too long before their successor comes along.

Former PSG player Blaise Matuidi believes Kylian Mbappe is the perfect player to carry their baton as the standout player of the coming years.

Here's what Matuidi stated (via Sporx):

"Mbappe is one of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or, so he has a chance to win. Despite his young age, he showed that he is an excellent football player. His football is impressive."

The former Juventus star further added:

"Mbappe has everything to win the Ballon d'Or this year or next year. I think Mbappe is the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

