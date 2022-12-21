Lionel Messi's PSG shirt used as doormat at French pub after Argentina-France World Cup final - Reports

Lionel Messi came out triumphant against his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe, as Argentina beat France on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18).

The win completed Messi's collection of major trophies across club and international football. The 35-year-old will return to action with his club after a short visit to Argentina.

French fans, though, are yet to digest the painful loss. A bar in Paris have now put up Messi's PSG jersey as a doormat (according to Sport BIBLE). The jersey was accompanied by a board that read:

"Remember to wipe your feet when you enter."

PSG away kit of Leo Messi used as 'Wipe Feet Door Mat' at the entrance of a bar in France with a instruction board with notice "Remember to wipe your feet when you enter."

They have used the Parisian's away kit, which is white in colour, with the idea of a doormat appearing well thought-out by the bar.

The Ligue 1 giants, meanwhile, will return to action next Thursday (December 29) when they take on Strasbourg in a league clash. Messi's participation is unclear, as he's currently celebrating La Albiceleste's FIFA World Cup win in Argentina.

PSG chief spoke about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina vs France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSG chief Naser Al-Khelaifi spoke about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's future at the club following the Argentina-France World Cup final. He said (via Mirror):

“Will we keep Messi and Mbappe? Of course. They are the two best players in the World Cup. I don't want to say anything more about Leo; we have an agreement to talk after the World Cup.”

Speaking of the PSG players' performances in Qatar, Al-Khelaifi said:

“Most importantly, as a club, PSG have broken all records. We are proud of them and also of Achraf (Hakimi_, who finished fourth with Morocco.”

Al-Khelaifi also spoke about Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup:

“I am very proud of the organisation of the tournament; we have shown that Qatar can host the best competition in the world; we have shown everyone that we can do it. In my opinion, it was the best final in the history of the World Cups. I am sad for France, as the president of a French club. Sad for Kylian, who played a more than perfect game."

He added:

“If it had been me, I would have given two trophies, one for Kylian and one for Leo. It was difficult for me because I was going with France. But I'm also happy for Messi; it is the icing on the cake for him; he deserves it, and Kylian still has years to go to win the World Cup again.”

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final, while Messi starred with a brace. Both players also scored in the shootout following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time, where Les Bleus fell short in 4-2 defeat.

