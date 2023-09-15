Lionel Messi’s son, Thiago, makes debut for Inter Miami U12 side, pictures surface

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's eldest son, Thiago, has made his debut for the MLS side's U12 team.

Thiago Messi, 10, featured in the David Beckham co-owned side's 2-1 win over Weston FC on Thursday (September 14) in the Florida Academy League, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Lionel Messi's eldest son will be training at the club's Florida Blue Training Centre, where the Herons' first team also practices. Thiago was seen celebrating one of his team's goals with his teammates, but he was spotted with a cast in his hand.

Thiago played at Barcelona's Barca Escola, for children aged six and eight. The 10-year-old then followed his father to Paris Saint-Germain, where he played in their age group.

He's now in South Florida, where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived this summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint in the French capital.

Interestingly, Thiago's younger brother, Mateo, joined one of Miami's age-group teams, and now Thiago has followed suit.

How has Lionel Messi fared in Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has been on fire at Inter Miami

After nearly two decades in European football - including 17 seasons at Barcelona - Lionel Messi embarked on a new adventure when he joined MLS side Inter Miami in July 2023 on a free transfer.

Widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner introduced himself with a goal-scoring debut.

Coming on a second-half substitute against Mexican side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup group game, Messi produced a sumptuous 94th-minute free-kick winner.

The 36-year-old scored nine times and bagged an assist in the next six games - starting and scoring in all of them. The Herons beat Nashville on penalties in the final to win their first-ever trophy in their short five-year history.

Messi then starred with a pair of assists as Miami beat Cincinnati on penalties to reach the US Open Cup final. The Argentine made his much-awaited MLS debut with a goal in the 2-0 win at New York FC as the Herons snapped an 11-game winless league run to move off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

Following a goalless draw at home to Nashville, Miami - powered by a pair of Messi assists - won 3-1 at LAFC. Overall, the former Barcelona star has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across three competitions since arriving in South Florida less than two months ago.