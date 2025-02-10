Lionel Messi’s sons divided when it comes to supporting between Chiefs and Eagles as they make preferences clear at Super Bowl

Lionel Messi, along with his three sons, attended the Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Messi's sons were divided when it came to who they supported in the grand finale of the NFL season.

Messi arrived for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans wearing an Adidas-branded sweater. However, his three sons took sides between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lionel Messi’s second and third sons, Mateo and Ciro, wore black Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jerseys as they entered the Superdome. His oldest son, Thiago, was seen wearing an Eagles shirt with the No. 1 on it for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kansas City and Philadelphia Eagles set up a clash in Super Bowl LIX after they emerged as the American Football Conference champions and the National Football Conference champions, respectively.

The Eagles defeated Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win the championship for the second time in seven years. They also prevented the Chiefs from achieving the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.

Who did Lionel Messi support in the Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles?

Unlike his sons, Lionel Messi didn’t publicly show his preference between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Argentine icon briefly met with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes before a soccer game last year. With the majority of his sons also throwing their weight behind Mahomes’ Kansas City, the chances are that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would be happy with a Chiefs win.

Ahead of the epic clash on Sunday, February 9, Mahomes was asked about Messi’s presence in the Super Bowl LIX. In response, the Chiefs quarterback said (via USA Today):

“He's the GOAT of his profession. To have someone like that at the game would be awesome. I get to showcase who I am and what talent that I have. I got to watch him when he played in Kansas City, I think it was last year... And he had two goals in that game. And you see the greatness, the greatness that he displays every single day. And so [he’s] someone else that I can look up to and try to get to his level someday.”

Since moving to the United States in 2023, Lionel Messi has helped increase the popularity of football in the country. According to USA Today, the Inter Miami man had one of the most popular Super Bowl commercials last year with Michelob Ultra featuring Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.