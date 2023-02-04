Lionel Messi’s surprising reaction to epic save from Emi Martinez to deny Kolo Muani in FIFA World Cup final goes viral on Twitter 

Lionel Messi scored a brace as Argentina defeated France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a dramatic manner. With the extraordinary game level at 3-3, Emiliano Martinez pulled off an outstanding save to deny Randal Kolo Muani from scoring the winner in the dying minutes of extra time.

Messi's reaction to the nervy moment has now emerged on social media. The Argentine captain, however, was rather emotionless. While he did pause for a brief second, he soon got on with the game.

The reaction was perhaps fitting to Messi's tournament in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace was in a flow state throughout the competition, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. Messi was also named the winner of the Golden Ball award for his stupendous performances.

Stop That Messi @stopthatmessiii Messi's reaction to Emi Martinez's last minute save vs France Messi's reaction to Emi Martinez's last minute save vs France https://t.co/i4wfAu6tFS

Emiliano Martinez's heroics continued into extra time as the Aston Villa shot-stopper denied Kingsley Coman in style. His mind games also turned out to be enough to distract Aurelien Tchouameni as the Real Madrid midfielder put his penalty wide.

Lionel Messi 'completed' football with the World Cup triumph. After conquering club football, Messi's leading role in guiding Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup was perhaps the crowning moment of his legendary career.

Lionel Messi spoke about his relationship with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina's win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final meant Lionel Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe was left heartbroken. Despite scoring a hat-trick in the final, Mbappe was left on the losing side.

Messi's relationship with Mbappe has often come under scrutiny. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, believes he is just fine with the Frenchman. Speaking to Ole, Messi said (via GOAL):

"Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more, but good, really good."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi posted this on Instagram.

Lionel Messi posted this on Instagram.https://t.co/9fHnyBIF9i

He further added:

"I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time, that's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite."

