Lionel Messi's top 3 votes for the Kopa trophy revealed

Lionel Messi unsurprisingly went with Barcelona starlet Pedri as his first pick for the Kopa Trophy, according to Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes). The seven-time Ballon d'Or was able to vote for the award as he is the captain of the Argentina national team.

According to the aforementioned source, his top three picks for the Kopa trophy were Pedri, PSG full-back Nuno Mendes and English sensation Jude Bellingham.

During the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Lionel Messi was seen looking extremely proud and happy when Pedri was announced as the winner of the Kopa Trophy. The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt as winners of the award.

After winning the Kopa Trophy, Pedri went on to thank his support staff and teammates at Barcelona, including Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old forward was present at the Nou Camp during Pedri's debut season. The 19-year-old midfielder said:

“Thanks to everyone at Barça, all my coaches, all my teammates, especially the captains, who made it all easier - like Lionel Messi, who is here, thank you for all the help you gave me. I dedicate this award to my family, who always gave me advice.”

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



🥇 Pedri: 3 points.

🥈 Nuno Mendes: 2 points.

🥉 Jude Bellingham: 1 point.



Via (🟢): ❗Lionel Messi's vote in the 2021 Kopa Trophy:🥇 Pedri: 3 points.🥈 Nuno Mendes: 2 points.🥉 Jude Bellingham: 1 point.Via (🟢): @sanantheone [sport] ❗Lionel Messi's vote in the 2021 Kopa Trophy:🥇 Pedri: 3 points.🥈 Nuno Mendes: 2 points.🥉 Jude Bellingham: 1 point.Via (🟢): @sanantheone [sport] https://t.co/RI8p8A0FH4

Pedri had an excellent 2020-21 season for club and country. The 19-year-old midfielder made 52 appearances for Barcelona and contributed four goals and six assists.

His impressive club form earned him a call-up to Spain's squad for Euro 2020. He won the Young Player of the Tournament award there and was also part of the team of tournament as Spain reached the semifinals.

Pedri was also part of Spain's Olympic squad which won the Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

Lionel Messi lifted his seventh Ballon d'Or at the ceremony

Lionel Messi lifted his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy at the ceremony on Monday. The PSG forward is now two awards clear of his nearest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ceremony on Monday had a Barcelona connection. Lionel Messi, who was a Barcelona player last season, won the Men's Ballon d'Or while Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi finished above Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to clinch his seventh Ballon d'Or award.

The 34-year-old forward has made a slow start to his new life in Paris this season. Messi has scored just four goals and assisted thrice in 12 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Diptanil Roy