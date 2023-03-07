Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo attends Paris fashion week in style as she pairs black dress with knee-high boots

Fans were left in awe as Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo turned up for Paris Fashion Week in a stunning black dress and knee-high boots.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Messi are focused on their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. They are set to face the Bavarians in the second leg of the Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 8). They trail 1-0 going into the game at the Allianz Arena.

PSG's tasty Champions League encounter is not the only center of attention for those in the French capital. The ongoing Paris Fashion Week is much more of an interest to fashion enthusiasts across the globe, let alone the city.

With the Paris Women's Fashion Week, which commenced on February 27, nearing an end, the house of Louis Vuitton held its show on Monday (March 6). Nicolas Ghesquiere, the director of the luxury label, showcased his Fall/Winter 2023-24 ready-to-wear collection at the Musee d'Orsay in the capital.

As is the norm, several A-list celebrities were in attendance and took a front-row seat for the show. Ana de Armas, Zendaya, Emma Stone, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone were a few who were spotted at the event.

Lionel Messi's spouse Antonela Roccuzzo also graced the show with her presence. The Argentinian flaunted her fashion sense by pairing a stunning black dress with a pair of knee-high boots.

Antonela shared pictures and videos of her enjoying her time at Louis Vuitton's show on her Instagram stories. She also posted a clip of herself taking in an amazing view of the Eiffel Tower, with the luxurious Plaza Athenee hotel hosting her.

While Messi's wife expressed her gratitude towards Plaza Athenee for inviting her, fans were left in awe of her. Many took to the comments to sing her praises. One fan wrote:

"A work of art! One of the great wonders of the world, and in the background, the Eiffel Tower."

Antonela Roccuzzo attended the FIFA The Best event alongside Lionel Messi in another marvelous black dress

It is worth noting that it was only a few days ago that Antonela Roccuzzo attended the FIFA The Best awards in Paris in another stunning black dress. She arrived for the event alongside Lionel Messi, who was dressed in an all-black Tuxedo, in style.

Antonela watched on as her husband won The Best FIFA Men's Player award. The PSG superstar won the accolade after helping Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in December last year.

