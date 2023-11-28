Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Cesc Fabregas’ partner wanted husbands to secure transfer together to new league: Reports 

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and Cesc Fabregas’ partner Daniella Semaan, reportedly wished for both their husbands to join the MLS together.

However, the plan never came to fruition, with the former Arsenal star announcing retirement only a week before Messi joined Inter Miami this summer. Both players came up the ranks at Barcelona and played together 123 times for the Catalan side between 2011 and 2014, managing 26 joint goal contributions.

Roccuzzo, who married her husband in 2017, and Semaan, who wedded Fabregas in 2018, are reportedly close friends and regularly holiday together.

Addressing the possibility of the two footballers playing together in the USA, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said during the ex-Chelsea star's spell at Monaco (via Mirror):

"Basically, Cesc Fabregas wants to go to the MLS. Cesc Fabregas' wife and Messi's wife are very good friends. And they both, the wives, have convinced Cesc and Messi to go to America together."

"So when that will happen, we don't know yet, because, of course, Cesc is still at Monaco. But it is something that is in the back of the minds of both players."

Although the opportunity presented itself when Messi exited Camp Nou in 2021, the former Blues man had a year left on his agreement at Monaco.

Following his three-year stay spell in Ligue 1, the former Gunners midfielder joined Italian side Como in the summer of 2022. A year later, he announced retirement to take up a coaching role at the same club.

However, Messi eventually decided to move to David Beckham's Inter Miami this summer after spending two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cesc Fabregas' wife slams rumors of potential Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo split

Cesc Fabregas' wife, Daniella Semaan, shut down rumors suggesting that Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are on the verge of breaking up. Brazilian media outlet Direto Do Miolo claimed that the Argentina captain had an affair with journalist Sofia Martinez.

The latter came into the limelight for her passionate speech addressing the Barcelona icon after he led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year. Rubbishing claims of a split between Roccuzzo and her husband, Semaan replied to an Instagram post saying:

"What publication is this that has no meaning.. and has nothing right."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and his wife have known each other since childhood and grew fond of each other as the years passed. Now, they co-parent three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.