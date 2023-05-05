Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo forced to follow strict rules after landing in Saudi Arabia with family

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has to comply with strict rules when visiting Saudi Arabia.

According to SportBible, Antonela Roccuzzo, 35, has to follow several regulations when visiting the Middle Eastern country. Women must dress modestly, forbidding tight-fitted clothing, and see-through necklines on show.

The abaya (a loose overgarment cloak) is no longer deemed compulsory in public. Roccuzzo opted to wear jumpsuits during the visit but also dressed in the expected decorum.

However, there have been improvements to the rights and freedoms of women in Saudi. They are now allowed to vote and have no separate entrances to restaurants.

Lionel Messi, 35, is an ambassador for the Middle Eastern country's tourism and reportedly earns around €25 million per year doing so. He, Roccuzzo, and their three children paid Saudi Arabia a visit this past week.

It was the third time Messi has done so in the past year and was met with major backlash from his club Paris Saint-Germain. The legendary forward has been slapped with a two-week suspension for the unauthorized trip.

Despite this, the Argentine icon was contractually obliged to visit and he posted a snap of a scenic view of palm trees to his 458 million Instagram followers. He captioned it:

"Who knew Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can #visitsaudi."

The minister of Saudi tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb welcomed Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children to the Middle Eastern country. He posted images of the family enjoying Saudi culture, visiting animals and civilians on his Twitter account. He captioned the snaps:

Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب @AhmedAlKhateeb #WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. #WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. https://t.co/vna7y63m2u

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's Saudi visit to lead to PSG departure

Messi is leaving PSG in unceremonious circumstances.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's trip to Saudi has led to uproar at PSG with ultras demanding he leave the club. A video of fans hurling abuse outside the club's headquarters about the Argentine icon went viral on social media.

Messi's future was uncertain amid his contract expiring at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. There was an expectation that he would sign a renewal following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, talks over an extension reached an impasse, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Messi will be leaving the French club. Any chances of a last-minute change of heart have all but been ended by his trip to Saudi.

Messi's relationship with Parisian fans is now a tumultuous one. It remains to be seen how he will be reintegrated back into the side following his suspension.

