Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo sends message to cousins after they fall victim to violent robbery as photos emerge

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has shown support for her cousin after the latter was attacked at a supermarket in Rosario.

Roccuzzo's cousin, Agustina Scalia, was attacked and robbed along with two supermarket employees on Wednesday (Nov. 22) while they were traveling to a bank in a car. The armed robbers also shot at least once at Scalia's car.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, Roccuzzo's cousin, as well as the two supermarket employees, were left unharmed after they handed the armed robbers two bags of money worth US$ 21,500. The robbers managed to run away after the robbery.

Scalia later uploaded a couple of pictures from the incident on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"Conscious of the times we live in, where every day there are so many injustices, I am grateful that it was just one more scare. Thank you for so much love these days"

In the post was uploaded on Instagram, Antonela Roccuzzo commented and showed her support for her cousin. She wrote:

"I love you very much brothers"

Antonela Roccuzzo's comment

Diego Santamarina, the Police chief of Rosario, stated that they would launch an investigation soon with the help of fingerprints and security cameras.

Sergio Aguero thinks Lionel Messi can still return to Barcelona in future

Former Manchester City attacker Sergio Aguero said that Lionel Messi can still return to Barcelona in the future. During an interview with AS, the former Argentine striker said that Barcelona has been a huge part of Messi's career and he loves the football club. Aguero said:

"Leo always said that he loves Barcelona - very identified with the club and city. Sometimes I just think it’s a matter of time."

Earlier this year, the Argentine playmaker was being linked to a possible move to Camp Nou. But he ended up joining MLS outfit Inter Miami on a free transfer.

However, earlier during the summer transfer window, Aguero had spoken about the possibility of Lionel Messi joining Barcelona again. He said (via GOAL):

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return to Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi's return to Barcelona will come closer."

According to a report by Football Transfers, the Argentine playmaker can return to Camp Nou to face Cristiano Ronaldo in a Legends XI match. The game is expected to take place on Nov. 29, 2024, and other former stars such as David Villa, Ronaldinho and Cesc Fabregas have also been called for the match.