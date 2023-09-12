Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares workout snap with Sergio Busquets’ partner Elena Galera as pair sport matching outfits

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared a workout snap on her Instagram story as she posed alongside Sergio Busquets' partner Elena Garcia.

Roccuzzo can often be seen sharing her workout routines on social media. In her recent snap, she was spotted wearing a brown dress, with Elena matching the outfit colour and style.

They're seen standing beside a loaded barbell in the photo. Garcia first uploaded the photo before Roccuzzo reposted the same on her social media story.

Antonela Roccuzzo with Elena Garcia

It's worth noting that both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets now play for MLS club Inter Miami. The pair were teammates at Barcelona for more than a decade. They have now reunited at Inter Miami, with both joining as free agents.

Messi joined the American club after the end of his stint at Paris Saint-German while Busquets after after bringing an end to his long association with Barcelona.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are one of the most popular couples in the world of football. They tied the knot in 2017 in a ceremony in Rosario, Argentina.

Several of Messi's Barcelona teammates, like Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez were present. Roccuzzo posted a heartfelt message on social media after getting married:

"My Husband Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much!!! #happiness#even. No beginning or end. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, like the eternal of love in an alliance."

She added:

"I could make the sea meet the sky, To achieve the immensity that is in your flight. What gives me your look and your sleeplessness. Under the moon, when you dance in my dreams, I will love you, and you will love me, I love you without beginning or end. And it is our great love."

Roccuzzo added:

"My angel of eternity #graciasabel."

The pair have three children together, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.