Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shows off incredible Easter presents from Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently took to social media to show off incredible Easter presents from Louis Vitton and Dolce & Gabbana. She received a gift set from Louis Vitton and more accessories from Dolche & Gabbana.

Roccuzzo displayed those gifts on her Instagram story. She has close to 35 million followers on the social media platform. Roccuzzo has been with Messi for a long time now. The pair have two children together. Messi first met Roccuzzo in 2009 and tied the knot in 2017.

Messi and Roccuzzo's relationship reportedly flourished in 2007 when the Argentine went back to Rosario to console Roccuzzo after one her friends had died in a traffic accident, according to Infobae.

Lionel Messi might pursue move away from PSG

Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain is uncertain. The Argentine superstar is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to pen an extension.

The seven time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move away from the club, with many reports touting a return to Barcelona. Messi has also received jeers from his club's fans recently. The incident took place before the Parisians' Ligue 1 showdown against Olympique Lyon on April 3, which they lost 1-0.

Thierry Henry, Messi's former Barcelona teammate, was unhappy with the fans' gesture. The legendary French forward told Amazon Prime Sports:

"It's embarrassing; you can’t whistle one of the best players in the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season."

He added:

"Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did ... I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona."

Lionel Messi joined the Parisians in 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Since his move in 2021, the legendary forward has played 67 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

He has amassed 29 goals and 32 assists for them. Messi won the Ligue 1 in his first season in France.

