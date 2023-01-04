Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shows support for Shakira on post which reportedly took a swipe at her ex Gerard Pique 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo showed support for Shakira on Instagram after she commented on the latter's New Year post. The pop singer hinted at betrayal and heartbreak in the post, appearing to take a swipe at her former partner Gerard Pique.

Antonela reacted to the post with three heart emojis, which was in line with most of the comments from Shakira's fans, who showed their support following her emotional message.

Shakira's post on Instagram was in Spanish and a rough translation of the same reads about wounds from the past, the breaking of one's trust, and heartbreak.

Former Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique and Shakira parted ways in June last year after being together for 11 years. It was speculated that the Colombian singer had caught Pique cheating and that led to their relationship going sour.

Antonela commented on another of Shakira's posts when the singer's father William Mebarak left the hospital after suffering a heavy fall last year. On that occasion, Antonela showed her support by commenting with five heart emojis.

Pique announced his retirement from professional football last year before the international break in November for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His former teammate Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third title in the competition in Qatar after defeating reigning champions France in the final.

Lionel Messi and Antonela have returned to Paris after a break

Lionel Messi has returned to Paris and is expected to start training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday (4 January). He had enjoyed some family time along with his wife Antonela and his kids following his World Cup triumph.

The Argentine was given a break of roughly two weeks as players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe returned to the club soon after the World Cup. Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball for his exploits in the tournament. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven appearances at the World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐



Leo Messi is back at the Training Center this morning after winning the World Cup!



#BravoLeo 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐Leo Messi is back at the Training Center this morning after winning the World Cup! 👋 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐Leo Messi is back at the Training Center this morning after winning the World Cup! 🔙❤️💙#BravoLeo https://t.co/La2mOfcDor

PSG suffered their first defeat in Ligue 1 this season in their last outing, as second-placed Lens were able to inflict a 3-1 loss on the league leaders. The Ligue 1 giants struggled in the absence of their talisman and will be looking to have him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

The Paris-based outfit will play Châteauroux in the French Cup on Friday (6 January).

