Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo stuns in white crop top and multi-coloured palazzo pants

Lionel Messi's' wife Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded a snap of herself on her Instagram story as she wowed fans with a white crop top and multi-colour palazzo pants.

Roccuzzo, along with Messi and the rest of the family, has recently shifted base to Miami since the Argentina captain's move to MLS club Inter Miami. Messi made his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21) and scored a dramatic 94th minute free-kick winner in a 2-1 win.

Roccuzzo, meanwhile, is seemingly enjoying herself in the new city. Her colourful outfit could be symbolic of the mood of the Florida city at the moment.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram story

Delivery driver detailed experience of meeting Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

While it seemed like a regular day in the life of Juan Pablo, a delivery partner in Paris, as he received an order to deliver Churros, Pablo ended up meeting Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo.

The manager of the Chruos store, Sofia, said that she spoke about receiving a Churros order (via Funes):

“What I always do is register the number and then write to him, so I contacted him. He asked me for three dozen churros, and we sent him to Kentucky."

She added:

"I was with so many orders that day that I didn't relate who they were. It has happened to us on other occasions that they order us, and we send them our products, although we never thought they were for Leo, that he ate them. Knowing that the champion's family received them was pampering the soul, but this surpassed everything."

The 18-year-old delivery partner Juan Pablo was surprised when he met the Messi family while delivering the order. Speaking on the same, Sofia said:

“It took the cadet almost 45 minutes to come back, he was almost shaking and crying because he couldn't believe what had happened to him. He told us that Antonela was the one who took care of him, that Mateo hugged him, and Leo greeted him from the back of the house. He couldn't take a photo, but he took that memory with him."

Pablo, meanwhile, was understandably starstruck after meeting Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. He said:

“It was the best day of my life, I still can't believe it. I think of that moment, and tears come to my eyes."