Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo ventures into new business collaboration that will help women and girls around the world

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo will collaborate with tech brand CASETiFy to promote tech gadgets and other amenities that could be used for women's empowerment. The brand is a popular one among celebrities and millennials.

Roccuzzo's main aim is to inspire women and girls across the globe to pursue their dreams. A share of the profit from the business venture will be donated to non-profit organization Equity Now.

Antonela Roccuzzo is an avid user of CASETiFY products and will now collaborate with them. She is also very keen to promote the importance of motherhood. Roccuzzo has often promoted positive messages about motherhood.

Lionel Messi's partner recently said on the matter (via La Vibra):

“My message to moms around the world is that you are enough. Wrap your failures and successes in love and move on. Don't compare yourself to anyone, all our trips are unique, but the bond between mother and son is forever, enjoy it!”

The Roccuzzo x CASETiFY partnership's main aim will be to promote gender equality. They will also work avidly on helping mothers around the globe.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were given a warm welcome to Saudi Arabia

While Lionel Messi's 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip has now become a major controversial point, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were given a warm welcome by the Middle-Eastern country.

Messi is the country's traveling brand ambassador and earns €25 million per year as part of his deal. He could be seen enjoying the cities of Diriyah and Al-Turaif along with Antonella. Their sons Ciro and Mateo were also spotted in the images.

Saudi's tourism minister Ahmed Al Khateeb gave Messi a warm welcome to the country, writing on Twitter:

"I am pleased to welcome the Saudi Arabian Tourism Ambassador, Lionel Messi, and his family on their second vacation here. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with all of you."

Messi, however, was handed a 2-week suspension by PSG for the trip. He will miss the Ligue 1 clashes against Troyes and Ajaccio as a result.

