Lionel Messi scores and assists as 72k+ fans attend Sporting KC vs Inter Miami clash, new MLS record set

Lionel Messi scored once and assisted another as Inter Miami put an end to their five-game winless streak with a 3-2 win against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 13. A staggering 72,610 fans attended the game to witness the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in action, and the 36-year-old did not let them down.

According to Major League Soccer's official website, the attendance at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City was the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history. The highest-ever attendance recorded in an MLS game was created last year when 82,110 fans attended the LA Galaxy's 2-1 win over El Trafico rivals LAFC at the Rose Bowl.

Lionel Messi maintained his strong start to the season by scoring once and creating another, helping his side climb to the top of the Eastern Conference. The World Cup winner scored in the 51st minute to give his side 2-1 lead after setting Diego Gomez up for the first goal (18').

Luis Suarez also had a good game as he scored the eventual winner in the 71st minute after capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Sporting KC. The game also saw Sporting KC's new club attendance record being created which was previously 52,424 in a friendly against Premier League side Manchester United in 2010.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2024 season having already scored seven goals and provided four assists in eight games. The 36-year-old has helped grow the stature of MLS significantly since his move to Miami.

Former Barcelona player shares details about Lionel Messi's training

Former Barcelona defender Andreu Fontas has claimed that Lionel Messi's hard training regime and determination to win have helped him become the player he is. Fontas spent plenty of time alongside the now-Inter Miami star having come through the youth ranks of Barca.

Having shared the training ground with Messi for years, Fontas claimed that Messi always trained really hard. The Sporting Kansas City defender said:

“The way he wants to win and compete every single training, I would say even when you are his teammate. Every training session, every exercise, he wants to win. I think that’s the reason why he’s had this unbelievably successful career.”

Fontas only played eight games alongside Messi for Barcelona and also appeared six times against the Argentine ace for Mallorca and Celta Vigo. The 34-year-old won eight trophies during his time at the Catalan club, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League. Fontas now plies his trade for Sporting Kansas City and came up against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Saturday but ended up on the losing side.

