“That’s the reason why he’s had this unbelievably successful career” - Lionel Messi’s training details spilled by ex-Barcelona teammate

Former Barcelona defender Andreu Fontas has shared Lionel Messi’s training details and highlighted the Argentine superstar's mentality. The Spaniard, who now plies his trade for MLS side Sporting Kansas City, has insisted that Messi's determination to win has been a key reason behind his exceptional success as a footballer.

Fontas came through the youth ranks of Barcelona and went on to play for Barcelona B and Barcelona senior sides between 2008 and 2013. During that period, he spent time alongside Messi on the training ground and also shared the pitch on eight occasions for the Blaugrana.

The Catalonia international has said Messi used to train extremely hard and always gave his everything to win. Fontas said, as quoted by Fox 4:

“The way he wants to win and compete every single training, I would say even when you are his teammate. Every training session, every exercise, he wants to win. I think that’s the reason why he’s had this unbelievably successful career.”

Fontas played eight games alongside Messi for Barcelona and ended up on the winning side on five occasions while losing once and drawing two. The 34-year-old also came up against Messi on six occasions for Mallorca and Celta Vigo and lost five times while drawing once.

Fontas won eight trophies during his time at Barcelona, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League. He will be up against Lionel Messi for the first time in MLS when his side takes on Inter Miami on Saturday, April 13.

Lionel Messi became the most decorated player with 44 trophies following his Leagues Cup triumph with Inter Miami last year. The 36-year-old also boasts an unparalleled individual trophy cabinet that includes eight Ballons d'Or.

Former Argentina international weighs in on Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradona debate

Former Argentina international Diego Valeri has shared his opinion regarding the evergoing Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradona debate. The two Argentine legends are among the most prominent names when the greatest players of all time are discussed. However, Valeri says they cannot be compared.

The three-cap former Argentina international has claimed that Maradona was a 'dancer with the ball' while hailing Messi as a 'machine'. The former Portland Timbers star told Taylor Twellman’s Offside podcast, as quoted by Goal:

“They’re different, it’s a matter of who you like better instead of who is the best. Maradona was like a dancer with the ball, whereas Messi is a machine. The generational difference also makes it hard to compare, but saying that, Messi has sustained a level that nobody has managed, it’s part of being the best. For me, they’re the same level.”

Lionel Messi's success at club level is extraordinary and certainly eclipses that of Diego Maradona. With the World Cup in his cabinet. the Inter Miami superstar also leveled with Maradona in terms of international success.

