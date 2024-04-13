“Maradona was like a dancer, whereas Messi is a machine” - Ex-Argentina star makes interesting claim on Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradona debate

Former Argentina international Diego Valeri has offered his verdict regarding the debate about who is better between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. Along with the likes of Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, and a few others, the two Argentine greats are two of the most prominent names when we name the best players of all time.

Former Argentine attacking midfielder Diego Valeri, who earned three caps for La Albiceleste, has insisted that Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona cannot be compared. He labeled Maradona as a 'dancer with the ball' while hailed Messi as a 'machine'.

Valeri also highlighted the incredible longevity of Messi at the highest level which is almost unparalleled. However, he claimed that he keeps the two Argentine legends at the same level.

The former Portland Timbers star told Taylor Twellman’s Offside podcast as quoted by Goal:

“They’re different, it’s a matter of who you like better instead of who is the best. Maradona was like a dancer with the ball, whereas Messi is a machine. The generational difference also makes it hard to compare, but saying that, Messi has sustained a level that nobody has managed, it’s part of being the best. For me, they’re the same level.”

Lionel Messi has become the most decorated player with 44 trophies to his name following his Leagues Cup triumph with Inter Miami. The 36-year-old also boasts an exceptional individual award cabinet including eight Ballons d'Or.

Lionel Messi's former agent claims that the Argentine could have joined PL giants

Lionel Messi's former agent Fabian Soldini has claimed that the Argentine superstar could have had a very different career. Soldini has claimed that Messi was keen on joining Arsenal as a teenager in 2003 but eventually ended up staying at the Catalan club.

"[Messi] was tempted to go to Arsenal, but he didn't go. I remember the day that Cesc [Fabregas] asked to leave. Messi was also asked to go, but he didn't want to leave," he said.

Messi emerged through the ranks of the La Masia along with Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique, who both left Barcelona as teenagers. Fabregas joined Arsenal and Pique joined Manchester United but both eventually returned to their boyhood club later.

