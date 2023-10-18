Lionel Messi scores opening goal for Argentina against Peru with brilliant first-touch finish after incredible counter-attack

Lionel Messi once again became Argentina's talisman, firing in two impeccable goals to hand La Albiceleste a cushy 2-0 advantage over Peru as the first half ended. However, his opening goal was the culmination of a truly remarkable piece of counter-attacking play from the World Cup champions.

The first goal arrived in the 32nd minute when quick play into the area saw Nicolas Gonzalez serve Messi a golden opportunity on a silver platter. The winger cut a pass back to the edge of the penalty area for the Argentine legend's left foot to make its mark. Unerring in his accuracy, Messi's first-time strike stunned Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and put Argentina ahead.

Just when Peru were looking forward to the halftime whistle, Lionel Messi put a lid on their hopes with another brilliant goal. The move started with Nicolas Tagliafico who found Enzo Fernandez with a brilliant pass.

The Chelsea midfielder drilled the ball into the box, seemingly setting up Julian Alvarez for a textbook finish. However, with stunning deception, Alvarez feigned a strike and let the ball roll behind him towards Lionel Messi, who did not miss from close range.

While Argentina sauntered through the first half with an air of authority, they were hardly a torrent of offensive chances, taking just six shots at goal. Instead, it was a clinical pair of strikes from their legend that separated the sides.

On the flip side, Peru stumbled, squandering whatever slim opportunities came their way. Notably, they failed to hit even a single shot on target during the entire first 45 minutes, with three chances going wayward.

Lionel Messi reportedly set to win his 8th Ballon d'Or after Argentina World Cup glory

Lionel Messi is poised to do the unprecedented by clinching a record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or. According to Spanish sports outlet SPORT, the Argentine legend is set to be crowned the world's best player once again at the gala in France.

Messi's achievements in the past year have set him up as the odds-on favorite for the award. Having orchestrated Paris Saint-Germain's triumph in Ligue 1, he spearheaded Inter Miami's first-ever trophy win with the Leagues Cup. Most notably though, he captained the Argentina national team to their first World Cup win in nearly four decades.

The Argentine playmaker already dominates the award's leaderboard with a stunning record-seven wins, but an eighth would elevate him to a new level of legend. If the rumors hold true, Lionel Messi will be the only player in history to win eight Ballon d'Or awards.