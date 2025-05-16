Lionel Messi sends message to Barcelona as Catalan club clinch 2024/25 LaLiga title

Lionel Messi has shared a message on Instagram following Barcelona's LaLiga title win this season. The Catalans secured the trophy on Thursday, May 15, following their 2-0 win over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Hansi Flick's team were made to toil for the win, with the first half ending goalless. However, Lamine Yamal stepped up after the break, sending Barcelona ahead with a glorious strike in the 53rd minute.

The 17-year-old then set up Fermin Lopez to double the score in the sixth minute of second-half injury time. Yamal has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, and has regularly drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi.

The Spaniard has registered 17 goals and 25 assists from 53 games across competitions this season, helping his team lift the league. Following the win, Barcelona announced their LaLiga triumph on social media with an image of the trophy and the following caption:

"La Liga is culer"

La Pulga shared the post on his Instagram story, with a message:

"Felicidades!!! (Congratulations!!!)"

Messi congratulated his former team on the LaLiga win

The Argentinean rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and went on to become their greatest ever footballer. Lionel Messi is the Catalans' top goalscorer and assists provider, with 672 goals and 303 assists from 778 games to his name.

La Pulga left the LaLiga champions in the summer of 2021 as a free agent after they failed to renew his contract and joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He left the Parisians in 2023 to move to Inter Miami.

What has Lamine Yamal said about comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi?

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has insisted that he doesn't want to compare himself to legend Lionel Messi. The Spanish forward has caught the imagination of fans after a string of impressive outings for Barcelona so far.

Yamal broke into the scenes under former manager Xavi, but has come into his own this season under Hansi Flick. Like La Pulga, the 17-year-old is one of the Catalans' own; he rose through the ranks at La Masia before announcing himself to the world. However, the teenager has refused to entertain any comparisons with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speaking after Thursday's win, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Yamal also hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest ever.

“I’d never compare me with Messi… Leo is the best player ever,” said Yamal.

The Argentinean superstar is Barcelona's most successful player, with 35 trophies to his name.

