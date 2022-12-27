Lionel Messi sends signed Argentina jersey with special message to MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva after FIFA World Cup triumph

Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni is a big admirer of Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has shared a signed jersey for Dhoni's daughter Ziva, in a touching gesture.

Ziva Dhoni is only seven years old. The signed jersey and the message was shared on her official Instagram account. The message from Messi read:

"Para Ziva (for Ziva)." "Like father, like daughter!" #commonlove #merrychristmas,"

Both Messi and Dhoni are World Cup winners for their respective countries, albeit in different sports, but there are a lot of similarities between the duo. Both superstars hve been the captain of their nation.

Dhoni helped India win the 2011 ICC World Cup with a magnificent knock in the final. He scored 91 not out off 79 in a match-winning innings. Messi, meanwhile, bagged a brace against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium.

The game ended 3-3 after extra time before Argentina eventually won by penalties, where Messi converted his effort.

Christophe Galtier on relationship between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after FIFA World Cup final

The relationship between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will come under scrutiny as the Ligue 1 is set to resume.

Both men squared off in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez performed some provocative celebrations that might rub Mbappe the wrong way.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier, though, is confident that Lionel Messi and Mbappe would continue to have a cordial relationship. He recently said (via GOAL):

"I would focus on the relationship between them. It wasn't Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper's behaviour is down to him."

He added:

"What matters to me is the relationship between the players. Kylian Mbappe had a very good attitude, despite losing. Of course he was very disappointed, but he did that in a classy way. He congratulated Leo Messi and that is a very good thing for the club and for the team."

