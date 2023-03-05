Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi congratulated Kylian Mbappe for his historic achievements during the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes. Mbappe netted in the 92nd minute of the 4-2 win and became the Parisian club's all-time top scorer.

He has now scored 201 goals for the Ligue 1 side. The tally is one more than previous record holder Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan scored 200 goals in 301 matches during his time in the French capital.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has now played 247 matches for the Ligue 1 giants. Despite being only 24, he is rewriting the history books.

Messi's message to Mbappe read:

"Congratulations @k.mbappe for the record!!"

Mbappe reacted to the record, saying (via GOAL):

"I play to write history. I've always said that I wanted to write history in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city, I'm doing it, it's beautiful, but there's still a long way to go. It's a personal accomplishment, but I also came for collective accomplishments."

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet during the match against Nantes. Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the match while Mbappe's effort came in injury time.

Messi has now scored 18 goals and has provided 16 assists in 29 matches this term. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 30 goals and has provided seven assists in 30 matches so far this campaign.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have formed a deadly attacking partnership in recent times for PSG

In Neymar's absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have formed a deadly attacking partnership for PSG. Their supreme understanding was on full display when the Parisians brushed aside Olympique de Marseille by a scoreline of 3-0 last week.

Messi scored a goal and bagged a brace of assists. Mbappe, meanwhile, scored a brace and bagged an assist.

The superstars' style of play compliments each other really well. With the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich fast-approaching, fans will hope they continue to link up like this for PSG.

