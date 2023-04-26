Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero among all-star cast set to feature in Maxi Rodriguez's farewell match

Former Liverpool star Maxi Rodriguez has invited the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero to play in his farewell game on June 24.

Apart from the duo, the likes of Juan Pablo Sorin, Marcelo Bielsa, Javier Zanetti, Lionel Scaloni and Gabriel Heinze have also been invited. Gerardo Tata Martino and Jose Pekerman will be the two managers in charge of the two teams. The game will be played between Newells' XI and Argentina's XI.

Rodriguez last played for Newells before retiring at the start of 2022 and made 73 appearances for Liverpool. He also made 57 appearances for Argentina, scoring 16 goals. Fans might remember the scorcher he scored against Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi's potential participation could raise the magnitude of the farewell game, which will also be on the little magician's 36th birthday.

Taty Castellanos pays tribute to Lionel Messi

Taty Castellanos grabbed headlines, as the Argentine striker bagged a four-goal haul against Real Madrid, as Girona beat Los Blancos 4-2 in a La Liga clash at the weekend.

Castellanos' feat is quite remarkable, to say the least. Considering he's Argentine, he was compared to former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for his spectacular display against Carlo Ancelotti's team. The player spoke highly of the 35-year-old, telling Jijantes FC:

"I have always liked Barca more than Madrid because of Leo (Messi). He is an idol for me. I've always really enjoyed his matches. I don't know if Leo saw yesterday's game. We're talking about the best player in the world. He's God for us Argentines. He made me cry at the World Cup."

Messi had a glittering spell at Barcelona. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games across competitions during his time at the Camp Nou. The Argentine joined PSG after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga'ss wage cap rules.

