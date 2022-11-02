Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos: PSG defender comments on their relationship and says 'it arouses a lot of curiosity"

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) center-back Sergio Ramos has claimed he shares an excellent relationship with teammate Lionel Messi, insisting that they both want to win silverware with the French giants.

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and ex-Barcelona captain Lionel Messi were at odds with one another for 16 seasons. The Spain international played a whopping 44 games (across competitions) against Lionel Messi, while representing Los Blancos, winning 16 and losing 19.

The pair, who regularly participated in heated exchanges during El Clasico, are now teammates at PSG, and as per Ramos, there is nothing but respect between him and Lionel Messi. Opening up about his relationship with the Argentine superstar, Ramos told reporters at a press conference (via Canal Supporters):

“It's something that arouses a lot of curiosity. But we have the same objective: to win with PSG. We want to make the team better, with our experience and good performances.

“My relationship with Messi is excellent. You can see it on the field. There is great respect between the players and a good state of mind.”

Lionel Messi has been in excellent form for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and claiming 13 assists in 17 matches across competitions. Ramos, too, has been ever-present in Christophe Galtier’s side, scoring once and providing an assist in 17 games.

Both superstars are expected to feature when Les Parisiens welcome Juventus to the Parc des Princes for their final Champions League Group H game on Wednesday (November 2).

Sergio Ramos opens up about difficult first season at PSG

Struggling to keep himself fit, Ramos merely featured in 13 games (across competitions) for PSG in his debut season, scoring twice. This term, he has emerged as one of the backbones of the team and is eager to lift titles with the club from the French capital.

Shedding light on his tough debut season, Sergio Ramos said:

“Last year was difficult. I was injured, I had to adapt after spending almost my entire career at Real. At no time did I think it was the end of my career. It was a challenge.”

The defender then claimed that he had forgotten the past and was confident that he would be able to play for a few more years.

Sergio Ramos concluded by saying:

“The past year is forgotten. There have been changes and I'm happy, I'm totally adapted to Paris and I'm hungry for titles. If I think it's over, I'll stay home to take care of my children. But I think I can last a few more years at the best level in football.”

Ramos, 36, sees his contract expire in June 2023.

