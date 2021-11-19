[Watch] Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos spotted in PSG training ahead of Nantes clash 

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have been spotted training together for the first time at PSG. The duo joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer, but have not played a single game together.

PSG swooped in for both players in the summer after their former clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, did not renew their contracts. While Sergio Ramos was let go by Los Blancos, the Catalan side could not renew Lionel Messi's contract due to La Liga rules.

Ramos has been out of action for a long time and is finally set to make his debut for PSG. Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal in Ligue 1 but has netted in the Champions League for his new club.

PSG are on top of the table right now and face Nantes tomorrow at Parc des Princes. They have lost just once in their 13 league matches, while winning 11 times.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' slow start at PSG

Lionel Messi has started off slow in Ligue 1 but Djibril Cisse has backed him to deliver soon. The Frenchman claims the former Barcelona star has had issues off the pitch since moving to a new country after decades in Spain.

Talking to L'Equipe, Cisse said:

"[Lionel] Messi's problem, if we can speak of a problem, is that he's a human being. He has emotions. He has lifestyle habits. For more than twenty years, he was in his element, in Barcelona. And there, we take him, we put him in another environment and we say to him: 'Go ahead, perform.' But he changed his life."

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has been dealing with an injury and has just started training. Rumors suggested PSG were unhappy with his situation but Leonardo has claimed it was known to them before Ramos penned the deal.

"We know Ramos has had an injury," he said. "The Spanish press are playing games, we all knew he had a problem. We know what's happening here."

Other rumors suggested Ramos was looking to terminate his PSG contract but his brother and agent denied the rumor.

"Sergio will play as soon as he can," Rene Ramos clarified. "He is not planning to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can."

PSG can go 13 points clear at the top of the table if they beat Nantes tomorrow at home.

