"Lionel Messi has to serve Kylian Mbappe" - Nicolas Anelka claims 6-time Ballon d'Or winner not No.1 at PSG

Lionel Messi will need to play deputy to Kylian Mbappe at PSG. That is according to former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka, who claims the Frenchman has to lead the Parisians' attack and not the other way around.

"Kylian Mbappe has to lead the attack because he's No.1. Messi was at Barcelona, but now he has to serve Mbappe," Anelka told Le Parisien (via MARCA).

Get French Football News @GFFN



"If he had been in England or Spain for the last three years, he would have already won the Ballon d'Or."

bit.ly/39GNqjr Nicolas Anelka on Kylian Mbappé:"If he had been in England or Spain for the last three years, he would have already won the Ballon d'Or." Nicolas Anelka on Kylian Mbappé:



"If he had been in England or Spain for the last three years, he would have already won the Ballon d'Or."

bit.ly/39GNqjr

"He's been at the club for five years and Messi has to respect him," the former Chelsea striker added.

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window. But thanks to PSG's reluctance, the winger stayed put. Anelka believes the Parisians need to do everything in their power to keep the 22-year-old in the French capital.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



"Man City is perfect for the first goal. Maybe that is destiny against Pep, against Man City." 💭



More ⤵️ Lionel Messi is yet to score for PSG - will he end his goal drought against Manchester City on Tuesday? 🤔"Man City is perfect for the first goal. Maybe that is destiny against Pep, against Man City." 💭More ⤵️ #bbcfootball Lionel Messi is yet to score for PSG - will he end his goal drought against Manchester City on Tuesday? 🤔



"Man City is perfect for the first goal. Maybe that is destiny against Pep, against Man City." 💭



More ⤵️ #bbcfootball

"He's a phenomenal player in terms of his speed, there's no one better on the planet. If Paris want to have the best team, they have to do everything they can to keep him."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stats for PSG this season

Lionel Messi is yet to find his feet in the French capital

It's been a slow start to life for Lionel Messi at PSG. The Argentine is still looking for his first goal for the French giants even after featuring in three games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe, however, has been the brightest attacker at the Parc des Princes since the campaign kicked off. The 22-year-old has bagged four goals and four assists in nine appearances for PSG so far this season.

Also Read

The French giants currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 24 points from eight games. However, they still need to make a statement in the Champions League after playing out a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in their opening fixture.

Up next, Mauricio Pochettino's men will lock horns with Manchester City in a vital Champions League clash on Tuesday evening. They'll then travel to Rennes for Ligue 1 action on Sunday before the international break. It remains to be seen if they can pick up victories in both fixtures.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava