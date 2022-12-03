Lionel Messi set for 1000th game of his career as Argentina prepare to face Australia in the FIFA World Cup round of 16

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to play his 1000th professional game as they prepare to take on Australia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 3).

The achievement will be something remarkable, to say the least. The playmaker has made a massive 778 appearances for his former club Barcelona and 53 more for his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He has made 168 appearances for his country and is set to win his 169th cap for the Albicelestes in their game against Australia.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far scored two goals in the 2022 FIFA World cup.

He scored from the penalty spot during his side's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game. He then smashed home from outside the box during their much-needed 2-0 win against Mexico. Messi also bagged an assist as he passed to Enzo Fernandez before the Benfica youngster scored with a peach of a curler.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp of Lionel Messi's senior career tonight!



22nd in the World Cup ( 🎖️)

168th for Argentina ( 🎖️)

999th of his senior career



Will #1000 come in this World Cup..? Appearance no.of Lionel Messi's senior career tonight!22nd in the World Cup (🎖️)168th for Argentina (🎖️)999th of his senior careerWill #1000 come in this World Cup..? Appearance no. 9⃣9⃣9⃣ of Lionel Messi's senior career tonight! 💫🔸 22nd in the World Cup (🆕🇦🇷🎖️)🔸 168th for Argentina (🇦🇷🎖️)🔸 999th of his senior careerWill #1000 come in this World Cup..? https://t.co/YaL4pDIzbT

The PSG man also saw a penalty saved during his team's 2-0 win against Poland in their final group game.

La Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni, however, pointed out that the Socceroos will have more time to prepare for the knockout game. Australia's game against Denmark ended four hours before Scaloni's side defeated Poland.

The Argentina manager said (via BBC):

"Australia, who finished second in the group, played at 6pm and we finished first but played at 10 pm. We went to bed at 4 am and that has an impact when you have a game in 48 hours. We will break our backs on this pitch to compete, we know how difficult this World Cup is, this is football."

Australian defender Harry Souttar pointed out the threat possessed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi as FIFA World Cup clash nears

Australia Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

A big part of Australia's job will be to stop Argentina captain Lionel Messi in their Round of 16 clash. Defender Harry Souttar acknowledged the same and pointed out that stopping Messi won't be limited to an individual effort.

He said before the game (via BBC):

"We have to be alert to everything. It won't come down to just one individual to stop him, Messi has been one of the two standout players in the world [along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo], and it will be a long time until we see their likes again. But, for tomorrow night, for 90 minutes, he's just one of the players we have to face."

B/R Football @brfootball



Became a national hero when his last-ditch tackle prevented a Tunisia equalizer

The Denmark win was only his fourth match back since missing a year with a torn ACL



Now he’s off to the last 16 Shoutout Harry Souttar, the tallest outfield player at the World Cup:Became a national hero when his last-ditch tackle prevented a Tunisia equalizerThe Denmark win was only his fourth match back since missing a year with a torn ACLNow he’s off to the last 16 Shoutout Harry Souttar, the tallest outfield player at the World Cup: ▪️ Became a national hero when his last-ditch tackle prevented a Tunisia equalizer ▪️The Denmark win was only his fourth match back since missing a year with a torn ACL Now he’s off to the last 16 💪 https://t.co/CPdvq5Bm4O

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 5200 votes