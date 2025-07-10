Lionel Messi sets MLS record after scoring twice in fourth consecutive game as Inter Miami secure 2-1 win over New England Revolution

Lionel Messi has broken an MLS record by becoming the first player to score multiple goals in four consecutive matches. He achieved this feat after netting twice in his team's 2-1 win against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night, July 09.

The Argentina international scored his first from inside the box, volleying it into the back of the net in the 27th minute. He doubled the Herons' lead 11 minutes later, scoring from the edge of the penalty area, after Sergio Busquets put him through on goal.

While the opposition pulled one back in the 80th minute, it proved to be a little too late to be of any significance. Messi broke the aforementioned record in this match and also has now bagged 14 goals in the MLS this year, second to Sam Surridge, who has scored 16 times.

The 37-year-old former Barcelona man has been extremely influential for Inter Miami since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2023. Since then, he's made 64 appearances across competitions, bagging 52 goals and 25 assists.

Following this latest victory, the Herons are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, seven points behind leaders Cincinnati, who have played three matches more. Up next in this competition for Messi and Co. is a league game against Nashville on Sunday, July 13.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano emphasises on need to give Lionel Messi rest amid busy schedule

With Inter Miami lagging behind other teams in terms of the number of games played, they are preparing for a busy MLS schedule for the rest of July. Herons boss, Javier Mascherano, has emphasised the importance of resting their main man, Lionel Messi, during this period.

He says that the plan was to give the Argentine attacker some time on the bench in the match against the New England Revolution. Explaining why this did not happen, Mascherano said after the game (via GOAL):

"Our initial plan was to give him some rest tonight. But once New England scored, we felt the pressure and decided to keep him on. In the next few matches, we need to find the right moment to let him rest."

Messi ended up playing the full 90 in this fixture and may also be fatigued following a busy FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami were knocked out in the round-of-16 stage of the competition after being comprehensively defeated by Paris Sanit-Germain (4-0).

