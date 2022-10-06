Lionel Messi sets yet another UEFA Champions League record after scoring in PSG's 1-1 Benfica draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has set yet another UEFA Champions League record as he scored a mesmerizing goal in his team's 1-1 draw against Benfica.

The Little Magician has set a record by scoring against 40 different teams in Europe's biggest cup competition.

Messi linked up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar brilliantly before curling home a stunning effort past Benfica shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos in the 22nd minute.

However, Benfica were the more dominant side throughout the first-half. They were eventually rewarded for a good performance as Danilo Pereira mistakenly put the ball in the back of his own net minutes before half-time.

The goal marked Lionel Messi's eighth strike for PSG this season. He also has eight assists so far this season.

After a lackluster first campaign that saw Messi gather a paltry tally of 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 games, the Argentine maestro is slowly, yet steadily, getting back to his best.

The Parisians now have seven points from their first three Champions League games this season. While they defeated Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, Benfica managed to hold the star-studded side to a draw.

Three more points will be enough for the French club to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Former Manchester City defender hails PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards recently claimed that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all-time and it is almost impossible to defend against him.

Messi is known for his dazzling feet and the ability to get past defenders effortlessly. On CBS Sports, Richards said:

"If you're a defender up against him he's impossible to mark. You can try and go tight, he'll run in behind you. You drop off, he pops up in a little number 10 position. His passing, he's got absolutely everything as a player!"

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher also chimed in on Messi and said:

"He's the greatest player to ever play the game."

