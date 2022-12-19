“Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise” - Peter Drury’s spine-tingling monologue after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi was the best player on the pitch for Argentina as he led the Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, 18 December. The legendary playmaker's career has been laced with numerous trophies and honors, but the World Cup trophy had long eluded him.

Now, La Pulga has won the FIFA World Cup, and Peter Drury's commentary on the moment is spine-tingling.

Drury, who is notable for his poetic and lyrically astute commentary, was on hand to speak about the pinnacle of Messi's career, and he left no strings unturned. Following the end of the heart-wrenching clash between Argentina and France, the legendary commentator said of La Pulga (via Planet Football):

“Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak. Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise. Lionel Messi, a man, who has more than any other, decorated our beautiful game…to receive from that game now, its most beautiful decoration. Messi’s meant-to-be moment. His fulfilment. His completion. It is done.”

Drury also waxed poetic when the forward secured a slot in the final against France after beating Luka Modric and Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals:

“Argentina will play the World Cup final. At his own brilliant behest, Messi will play in the ultimate game. Lionel Messi has a shot at his crowning moment, as Luka Modric says farewell.

“Argentina, into the World Cup final for the sixth time. In a bittersweet moment of personalities, one great will get to glitter on the most shimmering stage of all, whilst the other must sidle away, head bowed. But it is about more than just two men, great though they are.”

"I had this big dream for a long time" - Lionel Messi speaks on Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph

The legendary Albiceleste playmaker played one of his best games on the biggest stage in world football, scoring a brace to guide the national team to the trophy. Speaking to reporters after the game, Messi could hardly contain his joy, sharing how much of a big deal the FIFA World Cup had been to him (via Planet Football):

“It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with the World Cup. I can’t ask for more than this.

“What will happen after this? I was able to win the Copa America and the World Cup. But on the other hand, I love soccer, I enjoy being in the national team and I want to experience a few more games as a world champion.”

