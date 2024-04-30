Lionel Messi shares pictures with Antonela Roccuzzo and kids after watching NBA playoff game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has shared pictures of his family in attendance for the Miami Heat's NBA playoff game with the Boston Celtics on Monday (April 29).

Messi - along with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro - attended the Heat's 102-88 Game-4 loss to the Celtics in the playoff first round. The defeat sees the Heat on the brink of elimination, having fallen to a 3-1 deficit.

It wasn't a happy outing for Messi and Co., though, as last season's surprise NBA Finals finalist failed to draw parity in the series and are one loss away from ending their season.

Messi posted a picture of his family attending the game, with his three sons wearing 'Heat Culture' jerseys. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner captioned the Instagram post:

"Famiglia (family) & basketball (emoticon)"

As per Times of India, Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez were also in attendance at the Kaseya Center, also called the Miami Heat Arena.

The quartet is coming off a 4-1 MLS win at New England at the weekend. Messi starred with a brace and an assist, while Suarez scored a late fourth as the Herons went three points clear at the top after 11 games.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Co.?

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (behind)

Lionel Messi and Co. are in good form in MLS, winning their last three games to stay atop the Eastern Conference. However, second-placed Cincinnati have a game in hand.

The Herons will next be in action at home to NY Red Bulls on Saturday (May 4) as they seek to stay clear at the top. They will once again count on their inspirational captain Messi to lead from the front.

Despite enduring an injury-plagued campaign, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has 11 goals and 10 assists in 10 games across competitions. That includes nine goals and four assists in MLS.