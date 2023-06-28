Lionel Messi shares snap with Antonella Roccuzzo on holiday as Inter Miami debut edges closer

Lionel Messi has posted a picture with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo enjoying a vacation as he prepares to make his Inter Miami debut next month.

Messi, 36, is heading to the United States and will do so with his wife, Roccuzzo, 35, and their three sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The legendary forward agreed to join MLS side Inter Miami on a two-year deal with the option of a third. The Argentine hero is set to make his debut on July 21 when the Herons clash with Cruz Azul.

However, Lionel Messi and his family are enjoying the off-season before he starts his new adventure in the States. He has shared a snap of himself and Antonella Roccuzzo on holiday together. The pair are standing on a sandy beach at night with palm trees in the background in the Instagram post.

Messi can expect more sandy beaches when he arrives in Miami next month. He can also expect to become the MLS' new poster boy, at the forefront of their push to grow further as a league.

The legendary forward has spent the past few days back at home in Argentina. He celebrated his 36th birthday in his hometown of Rosario while also participating in farewell matches for former teammates Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Riquelme.

Antonella Roccuzzo sends husband Lionel Messi heartfelt birthday message

Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi have been together since childhood.

Lionel Messi had a birthday to remember on Saturday (June 24) as he scored a hat-trick in Rodriguez's testimonial match. He was also with his family on the day and Antonella Roccuzzo shared an image of the Messi family on her Instagram account. She captioned it:

"Happy Birthday my love (Messi) !!!! We love you infinitely."

Roccuzzo will be joining Messi in the United States as she has done throughout his illustrious career. The Argentine influencer has been by his side while he's been carving out a legacy unmatched by anybody in football.

The couple are said to have met when the soon-to-be Inter Miami attacker was nine and she was eight. Messi was playing games at their mutual friend Lucas' house when Antonella Roccuzzo approached them if they needed anything. The Barcelona icon was too shy to respond, per All Football.

However, fast forward 27 years and they now have a loving family and will have resided in three different countries this time next month. The Argentine legend is bound to make more history at DRV PNK Stadium.

