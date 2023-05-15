Lionel Messi shares snaps from exploring 'birthplace of Saudi Arabia' with Antonela Roccuzzo and kids 

Lionel Messi shared snaps with Antonela Roccuzzo from his controversial Saudi Arabia trip. The Argentine visited the Middle Eastern country earlier this month as their travelling ambassador.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could be seen strolling down the streets with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and kids. He captioned the images on Instagram:

"Great memory spending a sensational day exploring Diriyah with my family, the birthplace of the Saudi State and home to 300 years of history."

Messi is Saudi Arabia's travelilng ambassador and reportedly receives a whopping €25 million per year as part of his deal.

Lionel Messi visited the country a day after the Parisians suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1. After spending a week on the sidelines, he returned to the first XI against Ajaccio last weekend.

Saudi Arabian minister gave Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo warm welcome

Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were given a warm welcome by Saudi Arabian minister Ahmed-Al Khateeb. He also shared snaps of the Messi family enjoying themselves in the desert country.

Messi was seen along with his kids and Antonela Roccuzzo on the outskirts of Diriyah. He also travelled to Al-Turaif, which is on the outskirts of Riyadh. Al-Khateeb wrote on his social media post:

"I am pleased to welcome the Saudi Arabian Tourism Ambassador, Lionel Messi, and his family on their second vacation here. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with all of you."

Messi has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. His Paris Saint-Germain deal runs out at the end of the season. The Argentine reportedly has a mega £320 million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

A move to the Middle-East will see Messi reignite his famous rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese plays for Al-Hilal's city rivals Al-Nassr. While there have been reports that Messi has agreed a move to Al-Hilal, his father denied those claims (h/t transfer expert Fabrizio Roman0):

"There’s absolutely NOTHING agreed with any club for next season. We won’t do anything now — and we will decide at the end of the current season ... I can guarantee that it will never be decided before the end of current season with Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

“Leo Messi’s name is always used around — but we can guarantee that there’s NOTHING signed, agreed or even verbally agreed, and it won’t happen now. ... It’s full of fake news around with no proof of what these ‘media’ say in public to invent stories and with zero respect — why don’t they check their news?"

Fans will keep an eye on what's next for Lionel Messi. He has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

