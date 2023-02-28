Lionel Messi snubs Kylian Mbappe and names surprise player as top choice in FIFA The Best men's player award

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi picked Neymar Jr. over Kylian Mbappe for first place in the FIFA The Best Men's Player award for 2022.

The Argentina captain eventually won the award, having had a stellar 2022 with club and country. While he started slowly at PSG, the former Barcelona man has picked up the pace in his second season.

Messi also led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball award. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in the tournament.

After the winners for FIFA The Best were announced on Monday (February 27), votes made by players were also revealed. Messi picked Neymar as his first choice, putting Mbappe second on his list.

Mbappe also had a sensational 2022 for club and country. While he performed brilliantly for PSG, the forward also helped France reach the FIFA World Cup final.

The former AS Monaco forward scored a stunning hat-trick in the final that almost helped Les Bleus lift the trophy. Mbappe eventually won the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals.

Messi's pick came as a surprise because while his relationship with Neymar isn't a secret, the Brazilian didn't have an impactful 2022. This is evident in the fact that he finished ninth in the rankings.

Neymar struggled with injuries and form at the club level and couldn't help Brazil get past the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe, meanwhile, finished second in the rankings with 44 votes while his compatriot Karim Benzema finished third with 34 votes. The Argentine ace received 52 votes, winning the award.

Messi and Mbappe delivering the goods for PSG this season

While the Argentine might have snubbed the Frenchman in favor of Neymar in The Best's votes, the duo have been crucial for PSG this season.

The Parisians haven't been their dominant selves this season and have recently lost three games in a row across competitions. They were also eliminated from the Coupe de France by Olympique Marseille in the Round of 16.

They were set for another upset against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 before Mbappe's brace and Messi's late free-kick helped them win 4-3. The duo then combined again to beat rivals Marseille 3-0.

The France international scored a brace while the Argentine also got on the scoresheet.

Mbappe has now registered 29 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions this season. Messi, meanwhile, has contributed 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games.

Their exploits have helped PSG to an eight-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The Parisians trail Bayern Munich 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture. They will hope their prolific duo can help them overcome the deficit in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

Poll : 0 votes