Lionel Messi speaks out for the first time following PSG suspension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has given his first response after being suspended by the club for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi has been hit with a two-week suspension by the Parisians after he visited Saudi with his family this past week. His decision to do so has led to mass backlash at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine icon has now given his first statement amid his suspension by posting a video on his Instagram story. Messi, wearing a suit, states:

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as it always does. I had this trip organized and couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before. I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me”

Lionel Messi made the trip to the Middle Eastern country just a day after PSG's 3-1 defeat to Lorient on Sunday (April 30). The legendary forward played the full 90 minutes of that game.

Parisian ultras were enraged by Messi's actions and took to the club's headquarters in protest. This comes in the midst of the Argentine deciding to leave the club at the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the former Barcelona attacker has opted to leave the French giants and will not be signing a new contract. His current deal expires in the summer and he will become a free agent.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier comments on Lionel Messi's suspension

Christophe Galtier confirms that discussions will be held over Lionel Messi's return.

Lionel Messi's two-week suspension will see him miss PSG's clashes with Troyes (May 7) and Ajaccio (May 13). How the Argentine is bedded back into the side beyond that point remains to be seen.

Parisian boss Christophe Galtier touched on this in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's encounter with Troyes. He said (via RMC Sport):

“Leo Messi returning after this suspension? We will see when Leo returns, we will see what will happen, obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the first concerned.”

Lionel Messi was in red-hot form before being handed his suspension, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 games across competitions. He arrived at PSG in 2021 as a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired.

However, Messi has not seemed to be overly satisfied with life in the French capital since making the move. He struggled in his debut season, admitting to TyC Sports in May 2022 that adapting to his new setting was difficult.

Poll : 0 votes